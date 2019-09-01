Gant (10-0) earned the win after delivering a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout and two walks in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Gant was able to reach double-digits in the win column Saturday as the Cardinals rallied for two runs in the ninth to walk off the Reds. The 27-year-old is enjoying his first full season as a reliever with a 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 51:26 K:BB through 61.2 innings.