Cardinals' John Gant: Notches another victory
Gant (7-0) fired a perfect 11th inning in a win over the Marlins on Wednesday, recording one strikeout.
Gant easily mowed down Austin Dean, Miguel Rojas and the pinch-hitting Jordan Yamamoto on just 10 pitches in the top of the 11th, and he became the pitcher of record when Paul Goldschmidt slugged a game-winning home run in the home half of the frame. The right-hander has now put together five scoreless innings across his last three appearances, following an atypical hiccup where he allowed three earned runs over two trips to the mound earlier in June.
