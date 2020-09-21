Gant (groin) was credited with his seventh hold in a win over the Pirates on Sunday, firing a clean eighth inning.

The veteran right-hander fired nine of his 13 pitches for strikes in his first taste of game action in a week, as Gant received several days off to rest a groin strain. The decision not to put Gant on the injured list ultimately appears to have paid off based on Sunday's performance, and the 28-year-old should be available in his usual capacity for the critical final week of the regular season.