Gant was credited with his sixth hold during a loss to the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday, firing two-thirds scoreless innings in which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded one strikeout.

The veteran right-hander bounced back from having allowed an earned run over an inning against the Twins in his prior outing Tuesday, producing his fourth scoreless effort in his last five appearances. Outside of a couple of stumbles, Gant has been one of manager Mike Shildt's most trusted bullpen assets, posting a 1.00 WHIP and career-best figures in swinging strike rate (13.8 percent) and strikeout rate (32.1 percent) across 14 innings (14 appearances).