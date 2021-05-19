Gant (3-3) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in a 5-2 win over the Pirates. He struck out three.

The right-hander got the hook after 81 pitches (53 strikes), once again falling short of a quality start -- he has only one in eight outings, despite giving up three runs or less in each of them. Gant will take a 2.04 ERA and shaky 32:28 K:BB through 40 innings into his next start.