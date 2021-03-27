Gant will serve as the Cardinals' fifth starter to begin the regular season, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Gant was seen as a favorite to claim a rotation spot late in spring training, and manager Mike Shildt confirmed Saturday that the right-hander will begin the year as the team's fifth starter. Gant made four appearances (three starts) this spring and posted a 4.40 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 14.1 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Virtual lock for rotation•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Impresses in latest start•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Impressive in latest start•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Bounces back in 'B' game start•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Struggles in first spring start•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Strong early case for rotation spot•