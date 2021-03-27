Gant will serve as the Cardinals' fifth starter to begin the regular season, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gant was seen as a favorite to claim a rotation spot late in spring training, and manager Mike Shildt confirmed Saturday that the right-hander will begin the year as the team's fifth starter. Gant made four appearances (three starts) this spring and posted a 4.40 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 14.1 innings.