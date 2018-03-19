Gant was optioned to Triple-A Memphis following Sunday's Grapefruit League start against the Nationals, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The move was fully expected, as manager Mike Matheny had recently gone on record as stating Gant would start the season with the Redbirds. The decision isn't a reflection on Gant's spring in any way, as he finished with a 1.35 ERA over five appearances. Rather, Matheny sees him as a majors-ready starter, and Memphis' rotation will be able to afford him the innings that will keep him stretched out for an eventual major-league call-up if necessary.