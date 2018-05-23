Gant will make his next start Friday against the Pirates, David Solomon of 590 The Fan St. Louis reports.

Though an off day Thursday would have allowed the Cardinals to get by with four starters until next week, manager Mike Matheny has elected to roll over the rotation, affording Gant a second straight start in place of the injured Adam Wainwright (elbow). Over his three total starts this season, Gant has posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 9.2 innings, so he won't make for an overly appealing streaming option outside of NL-only settings. Following Friday's start, Gant is expected to transition to the bullpen or head to Triple-A Memphis with top pitching prospect Alex Reyes (elbow) on track to return from the 60-day disabled list next week to fill Wainwright's rotation spot on a longer-term basis.