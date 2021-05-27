Gant (4-3) earned the win Wednesday against the White Sox after allowing five hits with three walks and three strikeouts over five scoreless innings.
The right-hander had a fair amount of traffic on the bases but didn't give up any extra-base hits to help blank Chicago across five frames. Gant has a 1.81 ERA over 44.2 innings (nine starts) this season, but his 1.52 WHIP and 35:31 K:BB remain causes for concern.
