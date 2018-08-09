Gant (4-4) recorded the win in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over the Marlins, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

The right-hander got a a fairly early hook after throwing only 63 pitches (47 strikes), but the Cards didn't really put the game away until they tacked on four insurance runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Gant has now given the Cards three quality starts in his 10 big-league starts, and he'll carry a 3.89 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Nationals.