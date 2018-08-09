Cardinals' John Gant: Picks up fourth win
Gant (4-4) recorded the win in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over the Marlins, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.
The right-hander got a a fairly early hook after throwing only 63 pitches (47 strikes), but the Cards didn't really put the game away until they tacked on four insurance runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Gant has now given the Cards three quality starts in his 10 big-league starts, and he'll carry a 3.89 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Nationals.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Roughed up by Pittsburgh•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Lasts only 4.1 innings•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Still expected to start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Starting Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Brilliant in long relief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...