Gant (1-0) walked one and struck out two in 1.2 scoreless innings to record the victory in Friday's 9-5 win over the Brewers.

Taking over for Jack Flaherty in the fifth inning, Gant kept Milwaukee at bay while Paul Goldschmidt broke the game open with his second of three homers on the night in the seventh inning. The right-hander has appeared in each of the Cards' first two games this season, and his long relief/swing man role could keep him busy all year.