Gant threw five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday. He struck out two while allowing four hits and walking three.

The right-hander boasts a 3.17 ERA after his brief-but-effective start. He's started seven of his 13 major-league outings this year, and while his success is probably inflated (7.5 K/9, 4.2 BB/9, 3.66 FIP), the 25-year-old has served St. Louis well both as a starter and as a reliever. If he sticks in the rotation, he'll be tasked again to tame this Cubs lineup next Friday.