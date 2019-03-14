Cardinals' John Gant: Pitching in intrasquad game
Gant, who is one of the leading candidates for the Cardinals' final rotation spot, is slated to throw two innings in an intrasquad game Thursday morning, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Gant just pitched a clean eighth inning Tuesday versus the Braves, and he'll get another opportunity to make his case for a rotation spot just 48 hours later. The right-hander is primarily battling Dakota Hudson, who allowed an earned run over three innings versus the Marlins on Wednesday, for the job. While Hudson has been impressive thus far this spring, Gant has kept himself in contention by generating a 4.00 ERA over nine innings across four spring appearances (two starts).
