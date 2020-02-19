Gant is one of several pitchers on the Cardinals' staff that could have an opportunity to temporarily take Miles Mikolas' (forearm) spot in the rotation, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander has been a valuable component of the team's pitching arsenal over the last two seasons, generating sub-4.00 ERAs in each campaign and logging 19 starts among his 90 appearances over that span. Given his body of work, Gant undoubtedly has the trust of manager Mike Shildt to fill in for a stint in the starting rotation while Mikolas recovers. However, spring performances are poised to be the final determinant of who slides into the role, with Gant facing competition from a slew of other arms that includes Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera, Daniel Ponce de Leon and Kwang-Hyun Kim.