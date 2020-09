Gant, who exited Sunday's game with right groin discomfort, is hoping multiple days of rest will resolve his issue, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander dealt with similar soreness earlier in the season, and three days of rest did the trick for him on that occasion. Manager Mike Shildt noted Monday he was hoping for the same outcome in this instance, relaying to reporters that Gant was receiving treatment and would be evaluated again shortly thereafter.