Gant allowed two earned runs on two hits over an inning in a loss to the Braves on Wednesday. He struck out two.

It was an unusual outing for the normally reliable reliever, who actually was exceedingly sharp while getting 17 of his 21 pitches into the strike zone. However, one of the two hits Gant allowed, a two-run home run to Charlie Culberson, was costly. Even with the pair of earned runs surrendered Wednesday, Gant's ERA (1.48) and WHIP (0.70) remain at career-best levels.