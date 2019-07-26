Gant garnered his eighth hold in a win over the Pirates on Thursday, firing a perfect seventh inning in which he recorded two strikeouts.

The right-hander was exceedingly sharp Thursday, with Gant finding the strike zone on each of the scant eight pitches he needed to get his three outs. Gant has notched a hold in each of his last three appearances, and despite occasional hiccups, his 2.55 ERA and 0.99 WHIP are both comfortably below his career 3.67 and 1.30 figures in those categories.