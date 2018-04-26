Cardinals' John Gant: Recalled from Memphis on Thursday
Gant was called up from Triple-A Memphis prior to Thursday's game against the Mets.
In a corresponding move, the Cardinals optioned John Brebbia to Triple-A. Gant has started four games for Memphis this season, logging an impressive 2.25 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with an 18:9 K:BB over 24 innings. He pitched in seven games for St. Louis last year -- starting a pair -- and posted a 4.67 ERA in 17.1 innings of work. He will likely be utilized as a middle-inning reliever moving forward, though he definitely has the ability to make a spot start at the major-league level.
