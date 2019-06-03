Gant recorded two outs to get his third save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Cubs on Sunday.

It was an eventful ninth inning as Gant took over for Jordan Hicks with two runners on base. He promptly produced two quick outs to end the game. It's too early to suggest that the 26-year-old is the closer, but he is obviously earning more trust and could see more opportunities if he continues to produce. Gant has a 4-0 record with a 1.15 ERA in 27 appearances.