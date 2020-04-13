Gant, once considered a candidate to open the season in the starting rotation, is now much likelier to start 2020 in a relief role, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Back when Opening Day still lined up to unfold March 26, Gant appeared to have at least a decent chance of securing one of two projected rotation vacancies. However, the subsequent delay brought about by the current health crisis has bought Miles Mikolas (forearm) substantial recovery time, very likely eliminating one of those spots. Meanwhile, Carlos Martinez appeared on track to secure the other when spring training was suspended, leaving Gant with a much higher likelihood of starting the 2020 campaign out of the bullpen. The right-hander operated exclusively in that capacity during a 2019 season that saw him post a 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 18 holds across 64 appearances.