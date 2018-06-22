Gant, who made a relief outing Thursday against the Brewers, is still a candidate to start Monday against the Indians, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals recalled Gant on Thursday to take Michael Wacha's spot on the roster after he was placed on the DL. Gant worked two innings and gave up four unearned runs over 41 pitches before the Cardinals conceded defeat by having Greg Garcia pitch. Still, Gant will have three full days to rest and recover before the Cardinals make a final call on their starter for Monday.