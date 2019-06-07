Gant (5-0) fired 1.1 perfect innings in a win over the Reds on Thursday, recording one strikeout.

Gant continued his stellar season with another ultra-efficient outing Thursday, requiring a mere 12 pitches to record four outs. The veteran right-hander now has seven consecutive scoreless efforts, a stretch during which he's corroborated his value and versatility by racking up three holds, a save and a pair of victories overall.

