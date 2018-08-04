Gant allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five over four innings Friday, but he didn't factor into the decision against the Pirates.

Gant never found his groove, giving up six runs in the first three innings of his outing. Prior to Friday's performance, the 25-year-old had pieced together five straight solid appearances, surrendering six runs while striking out 16 across 24.1 innings. He'll look for a more favorable outcome in his next start, which is slated for Wednesday against Miami.