Cardinals' John Gant: Roughed up by Pittsburgh
Gant allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five over four innings Friday, but he didn't factor into the decision against the Pirates.
Gant never found his groove, giving up six runs in the first three innings of his outing. Prior to Friday's performance, the 25-year-old had pieced together five straight solid appearances, surrendering six runs while striking out 16 across 24.1 innings. He'll look for a more favorable outcome in his next start, which is slated for Wednesday against Miami.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Lasts only 4.1 innings•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Still expected to start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Starting Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Brilliant in long relief•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Moves to bullpen for weekend series•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...