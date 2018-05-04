Cardinals' John Gant: Scheduled to start Monday
Manager Mike Matheny said that Gant will start Monday's game against the Twins, David Solomon of 590 The Fan reports.
Gant provided three scoreless innings in a long relief appearance at the end of April, and with Adam Wainwright (elbow) not expected to be ready for his next turn in the rotation, the 25-year-old will come up to the majors to make a spot start. Gant has a 2.40 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Memphis this year, but he has just a 4.61 ERA in the majors in his career even after the strong appearance last week.
