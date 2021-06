Gant fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he allowed two hits in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

The veteran reliever fired 12 of 17 pitches for strikes and worked around some contact in what was his first relief appearance of 2021. Manager Mike Shildt announced Gant's move to the bullpen at the end of last week, and although his outing was particularly brief Monday, the former starter is likely due to see some multi-inning assignments in coming appearances.