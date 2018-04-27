Gant was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Gant shined in his season debut, logging three scoreless innings in Thursday's extra-innings victory. He's likely unavailable to pitch for a few days as a result though, so the Cardinals will send him back to the minors to bring up a fresh arm. Gant's performance certainly warrants another shot in St. Louis, however. Mike Mayers will take his spot in the big-league bullpen for now.