Gant will start Monday against Cleveland, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals will need someone to fill in for the injured Michael Wacha (oblique). Wacha is expected to miss multiple weeks, so Gant has the opportunity to make at least a handful of starts. He'll have a possible two-start week coming up, with a possible start against the Braves over the following weekend, though the Cardinals have an off day Thursday and could elect to push their fifth starter back a few days.

