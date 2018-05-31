Cardinals' John Gant: Shipped to minors
Gant was demoted to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Gant will head to the minor leagues after allowing one run on two hits and four walks over two innings during Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee. He's appeared in seven games this season, accruing a 4.74 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 26 strikeouts across 24.2 innings.
