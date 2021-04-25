Gant (1-2) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five across six scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Reds.

Gant kept the ball on the ground and generated enough strikeouts to keep the Reds' bats in check. He also pitched very efficiently, as 52 of his 80 pitches went for strikes. That allowed him to work beyond five innings for the first time this season. Gant has maintained a 2.25 ERA paired with only an 18:13 K:BB across 20 innings through four starts. He is currently projected to draw his next start Friday at Pittsburgh.