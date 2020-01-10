Play

Gant and the Cardinals avoided arbitration with a one-year, $1.3 million deal Friday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Gant converted fully to relief in 2019 and had an effective season. He finished with three saves and a 3.66 ERA in 66.1 innings, though his 12.6 percent walk rate is a potential cause for concern going forward, especially as his 22.3 percent strikeout rate isn't particularly impressive.

