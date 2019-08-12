Gant (8-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Pirates on Sunday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout.

Gant's strong season continued in efficient fashion Sunday, with the right-hander needing just eight pitches, six of which found the strike zone, to notch his three outs. The scoreless effort was a particularly welcome sight, as Gant had allowed a run in each of his prior four appearances. The 27-year-old also has 14 holds and three saves to go along with his unblemished won-loss record.