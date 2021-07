Gant allowed an earned run on two hits over 2.1 innings in a win over the Cubs on Monday.

The veteran right-hander has taken well to relief work after starting the season in the rotation. Gant now owns a 1.93 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over the 9.1 innings covering the eight appearances he's made out of the bullpen, and his ability to work multiple frames makes him a particularly valuable commodity who should have occasional opportunities for wins and holds.