Gant didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Marlins, allowing one unearned run on four hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

A couple of Tyler O'Neill errors in the first inning tagged Gant with the unearned run, but the right-hander otherwise held Miami in check over 82 pitches (48 strikes). Gant will look to improve his efficiency and last deeper into his next outing, set for Monday at home against the Nationals.