Gant relieved Adam Wainwright (who left with an elbow injury Sunday) and gave up two runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out four Padres over 3.2 innings. He could step into Wainwright's spot in the rotation.

Wainwright admitted after the game that he will need to take some time to get healthy, so that means the Cardinals may need another starter. Gant boasts a 4.15 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 13 innings this season, primarily as a long reliever. Carlos Martinez (lat strain) could theoretically return soon, and Jack Flaherty is joining the rotation Tuesday, so perhaps the Cardinals won't need a fill-in starter for long, but Gant could very easily end up getting a few starts in the coming weeks if Martinez needs more time to get right. Austin Gomber would be the next most likely option to join the rotation if the Cardinals prefer Gant working as the long man. Tentatively it seems likely that Gant will start Saturday against the Phillies.