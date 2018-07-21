Gant will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

It will mark Gant's first start since July 6, as the Cardinals' light schedule in the final week of the first half allowed them to temporarily get by with four starters. Gant ended up making a relief appearance in the Cardinals' final game before the All-Star break last Sunday, spinning four no-hit innings and striking out four to capture his third win of the season. Over his six starts this season, Gant has provided a 4.32 ERA and 30:15 K:BB in 33.1 innings.