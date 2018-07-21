Cardinals' John Gant: Starting Game 2 of twin bill
Gant will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
It will mark Gant's first start since July 6, as the Cardinals' light schedule in the final week of the first half allowed them to temporarily get by with four starters. Gant ended up making a relief appearance in the Cardinals' final game before the All-Star break last Sunday, spinning four no-hit innings and striking out four to capture his third win of the season. Over his six starts this season, Gant has provided a 4.32 ERA and 30:15 K:BB in 33.1 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Brilliant in long relief•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Moves to bullpen for weekend series•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Takes loss in shaky start•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Throws seven scoreless in spot start•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Set for start Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...