Gant (1-0) fired three perfect innings in an extra-innings win over the Mets on Thursday, recording one strikeout.

Making his 2018 big-league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, Gant was stellar while recording nine outs on an efficient 35 pitches. The right-hander impressively notched first-pitch strikes on seven of the nine batters he faced, inducing four swings and misses along the way. Gant had already gotten off to an impressive start with the Redbirds (3-0, 2.25 ERA), so Thursday's appearance was an extension of the caliber of effort he's been generating.