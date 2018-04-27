Cardinals' John Gant: Stellar in '18 debut
Gant (1-0) fired three perfect innings in an extra-innings win over the Mets on Thursday, recording one strikeout.
Making his 2018 big-league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, Gant was stellar while recording nine outs on an efficient 35 pitches. The right-hander impressively notched first-pitch strikes on seven of the nine batters he faced, inducing four swings and misses along the way. Gant had already gotten off to an impressive start with the Redbirds (3-0, 2.25 ERA), so Thursday's appearance was an extension of the caliber of effort he's been generating.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Recalled from Memphis on Thursday•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Strong spring continues Sunday•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Takes loss against Brewers•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Fires three innings in rotation debut•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Moves to starting rotation•
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.