Cardinals' John Gant: Stellar in 2018 debut
Gant (1-0) fired three perfect innings in an extra-innings win over the Mets on Thursday, recording one strikeout.
Making his 2018 big-league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, Gant was stellar while recording nine outs on an efficient 35 pitches. The right-hander impressively notched first-pitch strikes on seven of the nine batters he faced, inducing four swings and misses along the way. Gant had already gotten off to a strong start with the Redbirds (3-0, 2.25 ERA), so Thursday's appearance was an extension of the caliber of effort he's been generating.
