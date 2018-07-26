Interim manager Mike Shildt confirmed that Gant is still scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Cubs despite being used in relief during Wednesday's loss to the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gant had a rough go of it over his one frame versus Cincinnati, allowing two earned runs on a home run by Tucker Barnhart and also issuing two walks while recording a strikeout. Shildt apparently feels comfortable enough to trot the right-hander out on three days rest Sunday, despite the fact Mayers threw 28 pitches Wednesday. Goold reports the Cardinals are also considering promoting the promising Dakota Hudson from Triple-A Memphis as a contingency plan in the event they opt to reverse course.