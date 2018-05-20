Gant allowed three earned runs over 4.1 innings Saturday against the Phillies. He fanned seven batters while allowing four hits and two walks and was credited with a no-decision.

The 25-year-old took advantage of Philadelphia's swing-happy lineup, racking up a season-high seven strikeouts while lasting just 4.1 innings (90 pitches). Gant wasn't helped much by his defense as Jedd Gyorko committed a pair of errors that led to two unearned runs. Even with the warts in Saturday's start, Gant still seems to have a short-term hold on a rotation spot until Carlos Martinez (lat) or Adam Wainwright (elbow) are ready to return.