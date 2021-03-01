Gant, who is competing for the one vacancy in the Cardinals' starting rotation, made a strong first impression in his bid by firing a pair of scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League tie with the Nationals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander didn't allow a hit and offset a pair of walks with three strikeouts across his 34-pitch outing. Carlos Martinez, who naturally has a robust career body of work as a starter, and the promising Alex Reyes are considered the other leading candidates for the No. 5 starter role, with the latter also turning in a strong one-inning effort Sunday.