Gant started Sunday's 10-0 Grapefruit League win over the Nationals and fired two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts.

The spring ERA came down to a sparkling 1.35 with the outing, which was Gant's first exhibition start. The 25-year-old right hander has caught the eye of manager Mike Matheny, who's remarked that Gant "should be a starter", Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. However, with no open rotation spot at the moment, Gant is slated to begin 2018 at Triple-A Memphis, where he'll have a chance to continue stretching out for the Redbirds and hopefully be prepared for a call-up if the opportunity arises. "He's still fighting, showing what he can do (out of the bullpen)," Matheny said. "But he has plenty of weapons to be a starter, and he's improved a great deal in my mind, to where he should be in that conversation of a guy we go to if we needed help."