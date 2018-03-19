Cardinals' John Gant: Strong spring continues Sunday
Gant started Sunday's 10-0 Grapefruit League win over the Nationals and fired two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts.
The spring ERA came down to a sparkling 1.35 with the outing, which was Gant's first exhibition start. The 25-year-old right hander has caught the eye of manager Mike Matheny, who's remarked that Gant "should be a starter", Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. However, with no open rotation spot at the moment, Gant is slated to begin 2018 at Triple-A Memphis, where he'll have a chance to continue stretching out for the Redbirds and hopefully be prepared for a call-up if the opportunity arises. "He's still fighting, showing what he can do (out of the bullpen)," Matheny said. "But he has plenty of weapons to be a starter, and he's improved a great deal in my mind, to where he should be in that conversation of a guy we go to if we needed help."
More News
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Takes loss against Brewers•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Fires three innings in rotation debut•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Moves to starting rotation•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Impressive multi-inning outing in loss•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Strong outing in MLB return•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...