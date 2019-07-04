Gant was pulled from Thursday's game against the Mariners after getting hit in the leg by a line drive, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Gant was struck by a ball off the bat of Mallex Smith and forced to leave the game, but he'd already pitched for an inning, so it's possible he was about to be lifted regardless of the injury. The severity of the issue is not yet clear.

