Gant (2-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and six walks while striking out five across 4.1 innings, taking the loss to the Mets on Thursday.

Gant was lucky he got out of his start with just one earned run. Justin Williams made an outstanding catch to strand the bases loaded in the third inning and the first inning was the only frame that Gant didn't allow a runner to get into scoring position. Both runs scored on him were via a walk. The 28-year-old has a 2.15 ERA despite a 1.70 WHIP and 24 walks in 29.1 innings.