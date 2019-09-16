Cardinals' John Gant: Suffers first blemish on '19 record
Gant (10-1) was charged with the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Brewers on Sunday, allowing three earned runs on three walks over one-third of an inning while recording one strikeout.
The right-hander's season-long undefeated run came to a close courtesy of a Ryan Braun home run off Junior Fernandez that plated the three batters Gant had put on via free passes. It was a rare 2019 stumble for the ultra-reliable reliever, who's seen multiple earned runs go on his ledger in two of his last four appearances.
