Gant (10-1) was charged with the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Brewers on Sunday, allowing three earned runs on three walks over one-third of an inning while recording one strikeout.

The right-hander's season-long undefeated run came to a close courtesy of a Ryan Braun home run off Junior Fernandez that plated the three batters Gant had put on via free passes. It was a rare 2019 stumble for the ultra-reliable reliever, who's seen multiple earned runs go on his ledger in two of his last four appearances.