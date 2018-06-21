Cardinals' John Gant: Summoned to majors
Gant was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Gant will take the roster spot of Michael Wacha (oblique), who was sent to the disabled list Thursday. The right-hander will be immediately available out of the bullpen, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, but he could also take Wacha's turn in the rotation Monday against the Indians if he isn't overworked before then. Gant owns a 4.74 ERA across seven appearances (three starts) with the Cardinals this season.
