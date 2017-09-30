Gant (0-1) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings.

Two of the four runs against Gant scored after he was lifted from the game, but still, it wasn't exactly a great performance. Gant ends the season with a 4.67 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 17.1 innings at the big-league level, and while he had respectable numbers at Triple-A, there's not much upside to dream on for future years. The 25-year-old is looking like a career swingman or long reliever.