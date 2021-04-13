Gant (0-1) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Nationals. He gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while fanning four across five innings.

Gant gave up a run in the first inning on an RBI single from Juan Soto that scored Victor Robles, and while he settled down afterwards, he allowed three straight baserunners and allowed another run on an RBI double from Kyle Schwarber before departing the contest. Gant will look to earn his first win of the season in his next start at Philadelphia on April 18.