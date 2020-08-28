Gant (0-2) took the loss in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk across two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Gant came into the game to start the eighth inning with the game tied 1-1. With regulation being just seven innings, a runner was placed on second to start the frame. He struck out Erik Gonzalez for the first out, but gave up a run-scoring single to Cole Tucker a batter later. The Pirates plated two more, but one of the runs was unearned due to Brad Miller's second error on the day. Gant was charged with the loss, although it must be noted that a runner starting the frame on second and Miller's miscue had a huge impact on the inning.