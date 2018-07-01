Gant (2-3) allowed four runs in 5.1 innings Sunday, yielding four hits and three walks in a 6-5 loss to Atlanta. He struck out two and allowed a home run.

Gant held Atlanta in check for most of the afternoon before giving up a two-run long ball off the bat of Freddie Freeman in the sixth inning. It was certainly a disappointing outing after he held a strong Cleveland lineup off the scoreboard across seven frames in his last appearance. Gant owns a 3.92 ERA and a 34:17 K:BB in 39 innings on the season. He'll look to turn the tides in his next outing on Friday in San Francisco.