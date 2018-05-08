Gant (1-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings to take the loss Monday against the Twins.

Gant was touched up for three doubles among the six hits, and he just wasn't missing bats against the Twins, as he induced just six swinging strikes in 97 pitches. He is currently lined up to pitch again Sunday against the Padres, but his status will depend on Adam Wainwright's rehabilitation from a biceps injury. Wainwright was sharp in a minor league outing Monday, but the Cardinals may opt for him to take another rehab start before returning to the big club.